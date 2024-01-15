Dan Quinn slated for four head coaching interviews this week

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn got several interview requests last week, but could not interview with teams looking for head coaches until after the team’s first playoff game came to an end on Sunday.

That game wasn’t the best showing for Quinn’s unit or the Cowboys as a whole. They fell behind 27-0 on their way to a 48-32 home loss that has created plenty of speculation about a possible coaching change in Dallas, but it has not impacted Quinn’s place on interview schedules around the league.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Quinn is scheduled to interview with the Panthers and Titans on Wednesday, the Commanders on Thursday, and the Chargers on Friday. While there has been talk of interest from the Seahawks as well, no meeting has been scheduled with Seattle at this point.

All the interviews will be held remotely as no in-person interviews are allowed until after the divisional round of the playoffs. Quinn hoped to be coaching in that round, but will have to make do with trying for his second head-coaching stint.