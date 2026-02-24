Joe Mixon recently underwent surgery, but his future remains unknown

Joe Mixon didn’t play last season, due to an off-field injury to his foot. It’s an injury that remains a mystery.

General Manager Nick Caserio revealed the running back underwent surgery for his injury this offseason but would not elaborate on the injury.

“He didn’t do anything off the field,” Caserio told Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “It wasn’t like he was riding a snowmobile or anything like that. I would say it was more of a medical condition or situation that didn’t really improve as much as everyone would hope.

“I’m not trying to evade the question. I think that’s the reality of the situation. He didn’t jump off a building. He wasn’t cliff diving or anything like that. He wasn’t doing anything irresponsible. It was a freak thing. Honestly, I’ve never seen it. It’s just the condition.”

Caserio has had conversations with Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, but the Texans are expected to release Mixon with a failed physical, per Wilson. Releasing Mixon would save the team $8.5 million.

Mixon’s future is unknown.

“I’ve said this multiple times: I’m not trying to be evasive; it’s a moving target,” Caserio said. “So, we’ll kind of see what the availability is going to be, what the prognosis is for the season, and then ultimately try to figure out what makes sense for everybody involved.”