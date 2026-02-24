Commanders “as motivated as ever” to extend Laremy Tunsil’s contract

The Commanders traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil during the 2025 offseason and they’d like to secure his rights beyond 2026 this offseason.

Tunsil started all 14 games he played for Washington in his first season with the team and General Manager Adam Peters said on Tuesday that signing the veteran to an extension is one of the team’s priorities in the near future.

“But it is really important for us,” Peters said, via the team’s website. “We’ve been having good and productive talks with Laremy and his team. We’re as motivated as ever to get that done . . . I don’t think either side wants to drag it on, but I don’t think the league year is gonna be a deadline of sorts.”

Tunsil is set to have a cap number of more than $24 million for the 2026 season. An extension would likely bring that number down and give the Commanders cap room to use in other ways as they try to return to the playoffs after falling short in 2025.