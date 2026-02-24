 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

brady_int_260224.jpg
Brady wants Allen to get ‘everything’ he deserves
MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

brady_int_260224.jpg
Brady wants Allen to get ‘everything’ he deserves
MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders “as motivated as ever” to extend Laremy Tunsil’s contract

  
Published February 24, 2026 03:31 PM

The Commanders traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil during the 2025 offseason and they’d like to secure his rights beyond 2026 this offseason.

Tunsil started all 14 games he played for Washington in his first season with the team and General Manager Adam Peters said on Tuesday that signing the veteran to an extension is one of the team’s priorities in the near future.

“But it is really important for us,” Peters said, via the team’s website. “We’ve been having good and productive talks with Laremy and his team. We’re as motivated as ever to get that done . . . I don’t think either side wants to drag it on, but I don’t think the league year is gonna be a deadline of sorts.”

Tunsil is set to have a cap number of more than $24 million for the 2026 season. An extension would likely bring that number down and give the Commanders cap room to use in other ways as they try to return to the playoffs after falling short in 2025.