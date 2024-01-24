Seahawks interviewed Patrick Graham Tuesday, will interview Mike Kafka Wednesday

The second round of interviews for the Seahawks head coaching job is underway.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team interviewed Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the second time on Tuesday. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is set to meet with the team on Wednesday.

Per Breer, the interviews will continue with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Thursday, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Saturday.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson also had interviews with the Seahawks, but there’s been no word on second interviews being scheduled with any of them.