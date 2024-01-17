Dan Quinn completes interview with Panthers

The Panthers completed a virtual interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Wednesday, the team announced.

Quinn also interviewed with the Titans on Wednesday and will meet with the Commanders and Seahawks on Thursday and the Chargers on Friday.

The Cowboys saw their season end in the wild-card round against the Packers, as the defense gave up 415 yards and got no sacks or takeaways in the 48-32 loss.

Quinn has served as the team’s defensive coordinator since 2021.

He was also the Seahawks’ coordinator for their Super Bowl win before he went to Atlanta as the head coach. Quinn took the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, where they blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots.

The Panthers also interviewed Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Wednesday. They previously interviewed Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Panthers interim coach Chris Tabor, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.