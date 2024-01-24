Falcons complete second interview with Ejiro Evero

Atlanta’s wide-ranging search for a new head coach continues.

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that they’ve completed an in-person second interview with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

In 2023, Evero coordinated a unit that finished No. 4 in yards allowed while the Panthers’ offense was No. 31 in scoring and No. 32 in total yards.

Evero previously spent 2017-2021 with the Rams, first as safeties coach before being promoted to secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator in his final season with the club.

The Seahawks and Panthers have also interviewed Evero to be their next head coach.

Atlanta has had or scheduled second interviews with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.