Falcons request interview with Antonio Pierce for head coach

Antonio Pierce is drawing some more interest in the head coaching market.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons have requested an interview with Pierce for their head coach vacancy.

Pierce, who went 5-4 as the Raiders interim coach in 2023, is considered a strong candidate for Las Vegas’ permanent job.

The Titans have also interviewed Pierce to be their head coach.

Pierce was Las Vegas’ linebackers coach before his promotion to interim coach midway through the season.

Atlanta also has reported interest in speaking with former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Rams defensive coordinator — and former Falcons interim head coach — Raheem Morris is also expected to be a strong candidate for Atlanta’s vacancy.