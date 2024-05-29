Watch Now
Pederson 'disappointed' by McManus allegations
Mike Florio dissects Doug Pederson's comments about the allegations against Brandon McManus and the Jaguars and questions why the head coach didn't refute them.
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
Mike Florio explains why Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, the charter company the Jaguars used for the flight from Jacksonville to London, will play a pivotal role in the Brandon McManus situation.
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
Mike Florio questions if Brandon McManus got word before the complaint, discusses how the NFL reportedly has reached out to the plaintiffs already and more.
Explaining complaint against McManus, Jags
Mike Florio takes a deep dive on the complaint filed against Brandon McManus and the Jaguars to provide insight on the allegations, as well as outline the legal procedure.
How Gruden case undermines ‘integrity of the game’
Mike Florio explains the big-picture consequences of Jon Gruden's case against the NFL, including how the timing of the leaked emails impacted the Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 season.
Nevada court directs Gruden case to arbitration
Mike Florio provides an update on Jon Gruden's case against the NFL, which the Nevada Supreme Court has just directed to arbitration.
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars fill an important need at the WR position by drafting Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Fautanu will ‘stabilize’ Steelers offensive line
The Pittsburgh Steelers select OT Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to help create more "time and opportunities" for their offensive playmakers.
Vikings get crucial defensive weapon in Turner
The Minnesota Vikings address an area of need by selecting edge rusher Dallas Turner with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.