nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
Pederson 'disappointed' by McManus allegations
Pederson 'disappointed' by McManus allegations

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast's StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they're done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Packers’ Tucker Kraft says his pectoral “popped right off the bone” while bench pressing

  
Published May 29, 2024 12:45 PM

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is out of the offseason program with a torn pectoral muscle.

Kraft told SI.com that there was nothing unusual about his workout, but it had a terrible result: While he was finishing on the bench press, he suddenly felt his chest muscle tear.

Just a regular lift,” Kraft said. “It was my last rep of the day on bench. Nothing crazy, not heavy weight. We were speed-benching and it just popped right off the bone.”

Kraft was a third-round pick last year and had a solid rookie season, playing in all 17 games and catching 31 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns. Kraft felt poised for a big second season before the injury hit.

“I’m just ready to take off in this league and establish myself as a football player, really. That’s where my frustration lies,” Kraft said.

He’s hoping he’ll be good to go before the season starts.