Tarik Cohen to sign with Jets

Running back Tarik Cohen’s bid to resume his NFL career is set to continue with the Jets.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cohen is signing with the AFC East team. It will be a one-year deal.

Cohen last appeared in a regular season game with the Bears in 2020. He suffered a torn ACL and other knee injuries that kept him out for all of 2021 and he then tore his Achilles in 2022. Cohen spent time on the Panthers practice squad last season and signed a future contract with the team, but he was released earlier this month.

When healthy, Cohen scored touchdowns as a runner, receiver and punt returner in Chicago. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection for his work as a returner and the Jets will get a chance to see if he can still impact games over the coming months.