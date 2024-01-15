Seahawks request interview with Mike Kafka

The list of Seahawks head coaching candidates continues to grow on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. They are the second team to show interest in Kafka this cycle and he has already interviewed with the Titans.

The Seahawks have also requested interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith on Monday. They announced that Pete Carroll would not return as the team’s head coach last Wednesday.

Kafka just wrapped up his second season with the Giants. He was on the Chiefs staff for five years before joining the NFC East club.