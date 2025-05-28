Darius Slay on offseason workouts: If you want to be a champion, you have to sacrifice

With the ghost of quarterback future haunting the Steelers as they commence their 2025 OTAs, every word said by players and coaches will be examined for any express or implied messages regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

New Steelers cornerback Darius Slay made some comments on Wednesday that could be regarded as a message for the signal-caller Slay regarded as a rival during his seven seasons in Detroit.

“Everybody has to buy in, and this is the time that you need to be bought in,” Slay said, via Chris Ward of SteelersNow.com. “Guys have families. I have one as well. You want to be a champion? There are things you have to sacrifice, and this is one of the jobs I want to sacrifice. I want to come here, be on time, be present, let guys see my face, let them know it’s important for me to be here, and I’m here to win.”

Rodgers isn’t making the sacrifice; he hasn’t even signed yet. And he’s quite possibly delaying putting pen to paper so that it won’t be quite as conspicuous if he’s under contract and stays away from voluntary practices or, as he did last year, mandatory minicamp.

Regardless, Rodgers remains the elephant not in the room. And while he’d be a bigger distraction if he were under contract and not participating in the offseason program, he’s still a distraction.

He’ll continue to be a distraction until he chooses to let the Steelers — and their fans — know what he’s planning to do.