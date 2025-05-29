Jayden Reed said meeting with Packers was “misinterpreted”

Jayden Reed met with the media for the first time since his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, talked to the Packers to discuss the wide receiver’s role. Reed said he knew about the meeting beforehand, but he he wasn’t worried about his standing with the team after the draft.

The Packers selected Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third.

“A lot of people misinterpreted that,” Reed said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I hired a new agent [Rosenhaus], and we talked about it before even the draft, really, that he said he was going to talk to the front office and everybody here to just catch up and make sure everybody’s on the same page. As a new client, he told me that’s the way he was going to do it, and he did it.

“Now, I don’t know how it got out, because it was supposed to be confidential. But that’s how it goes sometimes. People get a different perception; they make their own perception, which is OK. That’s how it goes sometimes.”

Reed led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, but he has yet to have a 1,000-yard season. Davante Adams, who had 1,553 yards receiving in 2021, was the last Packers wide receiver with 1,000 yards.

As Packers running back Josh Jacobs said this offseason, the Packers need a No. 1 wide receiver to go with Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks, among others.

“As long as, at the end of the day, we end out on top and we win, that’s all that matters,” Reed said. “I’m not the type to care about targets. I really don’t care about it. I could have two targets. If we win, I don’t care, you know what I’m saying? That’s just how I look at things.

“I’m a very unselfish person. Whenever anybody fall, I try to be the first person around to pick ‘em up. I try to pick players up when they got they head down, so yeah, that’s just what kind of player I am.”