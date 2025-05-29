 Skip navigation
Tearful Reggie Wayne urges current Colts players to learn about Jim Irsay

  
Published May 28, 2025 11:30 PM

The passing of Colts owner Jim Irsay has prompted many tributes from those who worked for him. Few displayed the kind of raw emotion that former Colts receiver and current Colts receivers coach Reggie Wayne showed when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“I told the receivers, a lot of y’all don’t really know him but he would’ve done anything for anybody,” Wayne said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “He would’ve gave the clothes off his back. . . . I said, y’all got to push your asses for him. He would’ve done that for y’all. So, that’s what I told them. I said, ‘Y’all got homework to do, man. Read about him. Learn about him.’”

Wayne shared a story about becoming a free agent in 2012.

“I don’t even think I’m coming back, to be honest with you,” Wayne said, as he arranged free-agent visits with the Bears and Chiefs. “All of a sudden, my phone rung.”

It was Irsay, who was adamant about getting a deal done.

“‘No, you’re not taking that trip,’” Irsay told Wayne.

He re-signed for $17 million over three years. Said Irsay later, per Wayne, “‘You could’ve asked for $30 million. I would’ve gave it to you.’”

A first-round pick in 2001, Wayne spent three more years in Indy. Irsay later added him to the team’s Ring of Honor. Wayne returned to the team as its receivers coach in 2022.