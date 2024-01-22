Chargers complete interview with Dawn Aponte for G.M. opening

The Chargers announced they completed an interview with NFL executive Dawn Aponte for their General Manager position.

The team is seeking to replace Tom Telesco, who they fired during the season along with coach Brandon Staley.

Aponte currently is the NFL’s chief football administration officer and has three weeks experience in the NFL. She arrived att he league office after working for the Dolphins.

She was the executive vice president of football administration in Miami and previously held executive positions with the Browns and Jets.

Chargers interim G.M. JoJo Wooden, Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland and Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz also have interviewed for the position.