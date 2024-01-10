Titans request interviews with Dan Quinn, Mike Kafka

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is proving to be a popular name in head coaching searches once again.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans would like to interview Quinn and that they have requested permission from the Cowboys to do so. Quinn is also on the list of candidates for the openings with the Panthers, Chargers, and Commanders.

Given Quinn’s history in Seattle, it would stand to reason that the Seahawks will also be requesting a chance to interview him.

Pelissero reports that the Titans have also requested permission to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Kafka just finished his second season on Brian Daboll’s staff with the NFC East club.