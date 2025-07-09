Vikings’ Dallas Turner was scammed out of $240,000

Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner wired $240,000 to scammers who convinced him that they were representatives of his bank, and police are now investigating the matter.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that police have identified several suspects and are moving toward filing charges. About 1 percent of the money — less than $2,500 — has been recovered.

According to court records, Turner received a call on February 19 “from an individual impersonating a JP Morgan Chase banker. The caller claimed someone was attempting to impersonate [Turner] at a Chase Bank branch in Arizona.”

The caller convinced Turner that to prevent that person from fraudulently withdrawing money, he should transfer his money to two separate business accounts. Turner then went to two different Chase branches and at each of them transferred $120,000 to fraudulent business accounts. Only later when talking to a relative about what happened to him did Turner begin to suspect he had been a victim of a scam.

Neither Turner nor the Vikings has commented publicly on the matter, and an attorney representing Turner has also declined to comment.

Police have asked JPMorgan Chase whether its internal investigation indicated that any bank employees could have played a role in the scheme.

The Vikings took Turner with the 17th overall pick in last year’s NFL draft. He signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $15.77 million contract.