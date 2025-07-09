Michael Penix: Making playoffs is what will make a successful season

The release of Quarterback on Netflix this week shifted attention back to the Falcons’ decision to turn to Michael Penix as their starting quarterback last season.

Kirk Cousins is one of the subjects of the show and Cousins said that he felt the Falcons “misled” him by drafting Penix early in the first round after signing Cousins as a free agent earlier in the offseason. That draft choice meant Cousins’s days as the starter in Atlanta were numbered and the Falcons made the move with three games left in the regular season.

That didn’t leave much time for Penix to get his feet wet, but he’s not looking at 2025 as a delayed rookie season devoted to acclimating himself to the NFL. During an interview with former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick for the team’s website, Penix made it clear that he’ll only view the coming year as a success if it ends with the team playing its first playoff game since the 2017 season.

“Postseason. Got to get into the postseason,” Penix said. “Seeing the Dirty Bird Nest and all the little highlights and fans. Man, they get rocking whenever we winning. So, I definitely want to get back to that. Winning football games so we can have the city turnt.”

The 2017 season was also the last time the Falcons finished a year with a winning record, so making good on his goal would put Penix on the right track for a long run as the leading man in Atlanta.