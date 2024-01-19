Aaron Glenn is expected to interview with Falcons, Titans

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn received several interview requests from teams looking for a new head coach and he’s reportedly set to meet with two of them.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Glenn is scheduled to interview with the Falcons and Titans. The Commanders and Chargers were the other teams that reportedly requested interviews with Glenn over the last couple of weeks.

Glenn can interview remotely with teams before Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Any in-person interviews would have to wait until after the divisional round.

Glenn is in his third season running the defense in Detroit. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is also drawing interest in head coaching searches.