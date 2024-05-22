Lamar Jackson on weight loss: Just to be more agile, move more

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson on weight loss: Just to be more agile, move more

  
Published May 22, 2024 05:07 PM

The Ravens have a slimmer Lamar Jackson on the field at OTAs this spring and the quarterback discussed his decision to drop some weight at a Wednesday press conference.

Jackson said recently that he’s down to 205 pounds after playing at 215 pounds last year and 230 pounds during the 2022 season. On Wednesday, he said he cut weight because he wanted to increase his agility to where it was several years ago.

“I’ll say it was important enough to be able to move around a little bit extra, that’s all,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Just so I can be more agile and be able to move more.”

Jackson may be more agile, but there may be some questions about his durability. Running has always been a weapon for Jackson and getting lighter make make some wonder about whether he’ll be able to hold up to getting hit. Jackson said he believes “it really doesn’t matter about the weight” and it looks like he will be putting that to the test later this year.