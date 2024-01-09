Panthers announce nine candidates for head coaching job, eight for G.M.

The Panthers announced the nine coaching candidates they have requested to interview and the eight General Manager candidates under consideration.

The team is seeking to replace G.M. Scott Fitterer who they fired on Monday after firing head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 27.

The nine head coaching candidates are: Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Quinn and Morris have head coaching experience, with Quinn taking the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016.

The eight G.M. candidates are: Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown, Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg, Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis, Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby, Saints assistant G.M. Khai Harley, Ravens vice president of football administration Nick Matteo, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds and Raiders interim G.M. Champ Kelly.