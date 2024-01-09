Reports: Chargers will interview Kellen Moore, Saints VP Jeff Ireland

The Chargers are moving to fill vacancies after firing General Manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley.

The team will interview their own offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, for the head coaching job, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Moore parted ways with the Cowboys last spring, and in his first season with the Chargers, they ranked 18th in total offense and 21st in points.

They also plan to talk to 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

The Chargers have requested to talk to Saints vice president and assistant General Manager for college personnel Jeff Ireland for the G.M. job, NFL Media reports.

The Chargers also have Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray on their radar.