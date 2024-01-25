Panthers reportedly close in on Dave Canales

Tampa’s loss is Carolina’s gain.

Per multiple reports, the Panthers are closing in on hiring Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales to be the seventh head coach in franchise history — and the third to be hired by owner David Tepper, who bought the team in 2018.

Canales, 42, went from strength coach at USC with Pete Carroll to Seattle receivers coach in 2010. He stayed with the Seahawks through 2022, finishing his stint as quarterbacks coach. He worked as an offensive coordinator for only one year.

His pupils include Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, and most recently Baker Mayfield. The next challenge for Canales will be to turn Bryce Young’s NFL career around.

The news comes on the same day the Panthers were due to interview former Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Something caused them to pivot to Canales.

Regardless, Canales is the guy who’ll be dealing with Tepper. Let’s see if this one lasts more than a year or two.