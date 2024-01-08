Raiders request interviews with Adam Peters, Ed Dodds for G.M.

As the Raiders enter the offseason searching for a new head coach and General Manager, the team has reportedly made a couple of interview requests.

Multiple reports indicate Las Vegas has requested to interview Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds and 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters for the team’s G.M. vacancy

Dodds has been with the Colts since 2017, serving as assistant G.M. for the last six years. Peters just completed his third season as the 49ers assistant G.M. following four seasons as vice president of player personnel for the organization.

Both Dodds and Peters have been up for various G.M. jobs in recent offseasons.

The Raiders are also expected to take a serious look at their own interim G.M. Champ Kelly for the full-time role. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce is also expected to get serious consideration for the full-time job after the team went 5-4 in his tenure.