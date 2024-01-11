Falcons want to interview Raheem Morris

The Falcons had a chance to hire Raheem Morris as their head coach in 2021, but they went in a different direction and Morris joined the Rams as their defensive coordinator instead.

Morris won a Super Bowl during his first year in the NFC West and has come up as a candidate for several head coaching openings around the league. That list includes the team that spurned him in favor of Arthur Smith a few years ago.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Falcons have requested an interview with Morris, who went 4-7 as the team’s interim head coach following Dan Quinn’s dismissal in 2020. Morris also spent three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach earlier in his career.

The Falcons have plenty of company when it comes to interest in Morris. The Panthers, Chargers, and Commanders have also asked to interview him this cycle.