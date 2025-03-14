Kareem Hunt returns to Chiefs

He returned as an injury replacement for Isiah Pacheco. Now, Kareem Hunt will be sticking around.

Per multiple reports the veteran tailback has re-signed with the Chiefs. It’s a one-year, $1.5 million deal with up to $1 million in incentives.

Hunt, 29, was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2017. He led the league in rushing as a rookie, with 1,327 yards.

The Chiefs cut him during the 2018 season, after video surfaced of Hunt kicking a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel.

He signed with the Browns in 2019, and he spent five years there. He was unsigned for 2024 until the Chiefs came calling after Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2.

In 13 regular-season games (with eight starts), Hunt gained 728 rushing yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns. He added 176 receiving yards.

It’s a bargain-basement deal for the Chiefs, who signed former 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell earlier this week to a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes up to $1 million in incentives.

Pacheco is entering the final year of his rookie contract, at a base salary of $1.1 million.