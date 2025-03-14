 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kareem Hunt returns to Chiefs

  
Published March 14, 2025 01:55 PM

He returned as an injury replacement for Isiah Pacheco. Now, Kareem Hunt will be sticking around.

Per multiple reports the veteran tailback has re-signed with the Chiefs. It’s a one-year, $1.5 million deal with up to $1 million in incentives.

Hunt, 29, was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2017. He led the league in rushing as a rookie, with 1,327 yards.

The Chiefs cut him during the 2018 season, after video surfaced of Hunt kicking a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel.

He signed with the Browns in 2019, and he spent five years there. He was unsigned for 2024 until the Chiefs came calling after Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2.

In 13 regular-season games (with eight starts), Hunt gained 728 rushing yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns. He added 176 receiving yards.

It’s a bargain-basement deal for the Chiefs, who signed former 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell earlier this week to a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes up to $1 million in incentives.

Pacheco is entering the final year of his rookie contract, at a base salary of $1.1 million.