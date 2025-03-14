Inside the new Josh Allen deal

On Sunday, the Bills ripped up the four years left on quarterback Josh Allen’s contract and replaced it with a new, record-setting, $330 million, six-year deal.

The full details are now available. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $56.745 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.255 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 workout bonus: $500,000.

4. 2026 option bonus: $38 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 base salary: $16.5 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2027 workout bonus: $500,000.

7. 2027 option bonus: $38.5 million, $20.5 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing and the remaining $18 million becomes guaranteed for injury at signing but fully guaranteed as of March 2026.

8. 2027 base salary: $14 million, fully guaranteed.

9. 2028 workout bonus: $500,000.

10. 2028 option bonus: $35 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of March 2027.

11. 2028 base salary: $18.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of March 2027.

12. 2029 workout bonus: $500,000.

13. 2029 roster bonus: $35 million, $31.5 million of which is guaranteed for injury; $14 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2028 and $17.5 million becomes fully guaranteed/earned in March 2029.

14. 2029 base salary: $17 million.

15. 2030 workout bonus: $500,000.

16. 2030 roster bonus: $30 million.

17. 2030 base salary: $27 million.

The deal has $147 million fully guaranteed at signing, a record for all contracts except for the Deshaun Watson albatross deal ($230 million over five years).

It has the largest total guarantee (full and injury) in NFL history — $230 million. It’s also the highest annual average from signing at $55 million.

As previously noted, the four-year cash flow is a record $220 million.

The contract also increases Allen’s existing pay over the next four years by $65.445 million, with two new years added to the prior contract.

The rolling guarantees result in Allen’s full guarantee moving to $165 million by March 2026, $218.5 million by March 2027, and $232.5 million by March 2028.