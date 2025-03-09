Josh Allen gets four-year cash flow of $220 million, a record

The full details eventually will emerge regarding the new contract signed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Here’s one fact, per a source with knowledge of the deal: Allen’s deal sets the record for four-year cash flow at $220 million.

The amount passes Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose four-year cash flow under his latest deal is $219 million.

More details will be coming. Some could be surprising. In context, they’ll make a lot more sense.

Regardless, he was grossly underpaid. Now, things are much more in line with where they need to be.