Myles Garrett: Russell Wilson would be a valuable asset

Now that Myles Garrett is firmly in the fold moving forward with the Browns, the defensive end was on hand to do a little recruiting this week.

Garrett was in the building on Thursday during quarterback Russell Wilson’s visit. Garrett said in his Friday press conference that he felt like Wilson’s visit went well.

“I mean him and I had a little bit of conversation at the Pro Bowl as well as here and I definitely think he’d be a valuable asset as a leader, as a mentor to those young guys,” Garrett said. “Veteran leadership can’t be understated. And I think he has definitely has some juice left at the position. He’s got plenty of arm left. He’s very smart and he knows what he’s capable of. So he’d be a valuable asset.”

And what is his recruiting pitch for Wilson?

“I won’t take him to the ground three or four times a year,” Garrett said with a chuckle.

After completing his visit with the Browns, Wilson headed out of town to meet with the Giants on Friday.