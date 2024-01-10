Panthers request interview with Lions COO Mike Disner

The Panthers added another candidate to their General Manager search on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have requested permission to interview Lions chief operating officer Mike Disner for the position. The Panthers fired Scott Fitterer on Monday.

Disner has been with the Lions for four years and he was named their COO in 2022. He was previously the Cardinals’ vice president of football administration and his work has largely focused on contract negotiations and salary cap management.

The Panthers have requested an interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, so there could be some thought of a package deal that brings both men to Carolina if conversations go well in the coming days.