Chargers will officially play Chiefs in Brazil for Week 1

What was reported about the Chargers’ Week 1 opponent is now official.

Just before the full schedule was slated to be released on Wednesday night, the league announced Kansas City will be in São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 5 to take on Los Angeles in the season opener for both teams.

FrontOfficeSports.com first reported that the Chiefs would be the Chargers’ opponent in Brazil late last week.

Via Matt McMullan of the Chiefs website, Kansas City will become the first team in league history to have play a game in four different countries outside of the United States. The franchise will also become the first club to play a regular-season game in three countries outside of North America.

The game will be streamed for free on YouTube.

The rest of the 2025 schedule will be released at 5 p.m. ET.