Chiefs announce 2024 training camp practice dates

Training camp is coming soon for the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs and the team announced its practice schedule on Monday.

The Chiefs will once again return to Missouri State University in St. Joseph, Mo. for their camp that will include many opportunities for fans to attend.

While most sessions are free and open to the public, three practices will require a $5 ticket to attend — including the first training camp practice on Sunday, July 21.

Kansas City is limiting attendance, so a reservation is needed even for free practices. There will also be a limit on how many free practices a fan can register for and how many tickets can be reserved for each session.

Tickets for the $5 and free practices will be available starting at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 20.

In all, the Chiefs will hold 17 practices open to the public plus another two exclusively for season-ticket members.

You can visit the Chiefs’ website for more information on reserving tickets to the summer practices.