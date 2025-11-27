Chiefs convert Dak Prescott’s interception into 7-0 lead

Dak Prescott threw his eighth interception of the season, and the Chiefs made him pay.

The Cowboys faced a third-and-4 on the third play of their opening drive. Jaden Hicks got to Prescott on a blitz, and Prescott’s pass was short of George Pickens and intercepted by cornerback Jaylen Watson.

Watson returned it 14 yards to the Dallas 37.

Patrick Mahomes completed a 10-yard pass to Hollywood Brown and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice.

With only 1:56 gone, the Chiefs lead 7-0.