Chiefs cut Justyn Ross

  
July 16, 2025

The Chiefs will open training camp without wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross is getting waived today after asking for his release, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As a freshman at Clemson in 2018, Ross looked like football’s next superstar wide receiver, totaling 1,000 receiving yards on the season and catching six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. But Ross’s freshman season remains his career highlight.

Ross took a step backward with a less impressive season in 2019, missed the entire 2020 season with a spinal injury, and returned and was not the same player in 2021. Ross went undrafted in 2022.

After signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie, Ross has spent the last three years in Kansas City but hasn’t played much, with just six career catches. Now he’ll be looking for a new place to play.