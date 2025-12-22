Chiefs place Gardner Minshew on injured reserve, ending his 2025

Quarterback Gardner Minshew may have avoided a torn ACL, but his knee injury was significant enough that he will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

The Chiefs announced Minshew has been placed on injured reserve, which will end his season.

Minshew played just 14 offensive snaps before he had to exit Sunday’s eventual loss to the Titans.

In four appearances with one start this season, Minshew completed 6-of-13 passes for 37 yards with an interception.

Minshew is set to be a free agent in 2026 after signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs last offseason. With his experience, Minshew is likely to have a market for his services as a backup next year.

Additionally, the Chiefs announced the signing of Shane Buechele to their 53-man roster.

Chris Oladokun appears poised to start at quarterback against the Broncos this week on Christmas night.