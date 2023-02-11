Chiefs promote Marcus Kemp, Austin Reiter for Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs have elevated a couple of players from their practice squad ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The team announced the promotions of wide receiver Marcus Kemp and offensive lineman Austin Reiter. There are no other changes to their roster or injury report before the final game of the season.

Kemp was called up for the AFC Championship Game as well and he came up with one catch for 13 yards while playing 22 offensive snaps. Kemp helped fill in on offense after Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Kadarius Toney left the game with injuries. Hardman went on injured reserver, but Smith-Schuster and Toney are set to play against the Eagles.

Reiter has not appeared in any games this season, but played in 50 games and made 38 starts for the Chiefs between 2018 and 2020. Those starts included turns at center for both Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV.