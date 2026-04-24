Chiefs select DE R Mason Thomas at No. 40

The Chiefs went with defensive players with both of their first-round picks and they stayed on that side of the ball in the second round.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas is headed to the Chiefs with the 40th overall pick. Cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods were the selections on Thursday.

Thomas posted 26 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble return for a touchdown and a safety for Oklahoma last season.

George Karlaftis is the top returning edge rusher for the Chiefs and Thomas should have a path to early playing time if he shows the ability to get to the quarterback against NFL blockers.