Chiefs sign second-rounder Rashee Rice

The Chiefs have their entire draft class under contract.

Second-round wide receiver Rashee Rice was the lone holdout, but the team announced on Thursday that they have signed him to his first NFL contract. It’s a four-year deal for Rice in Kansas City.

Rice wrapped up his time at SMU with 96 receptions and 1,355 receiving yards during the 2022 season. He ranked fifth in the nation in catches and third in receiving yards while also catching 10 touchdowns.

With his contract signed and the offseason program over, Rice will now turn his attention toward training camp and earning playing time in a group that also features Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Richie James, and Justyn Ross.