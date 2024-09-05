 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefsaholic sentenced to 17.5 years in prison

  
Published September 5, 2024 01:32 PM

The Chiefs superfan known as Chiefsaholic has been sentenced on charges related to a bank robbery spree hours before his favorite team kicks off their run for a third straight title.

Per multiple reports, Xaviar Babudar pleaded guilty to money laundering, transporting stolen property across state lines and bank robbery earlier this year and he was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison in a federal courthouse in Kansas City on Thursday. Babudar’s lawyers were seeking a 10-year sentence while prosecutors wanted a 20-year term.

Babudar was initially arrested in December 2022 after an armed robbery. He was released on bond, jumped bail and robbed more banks before being caught again in July 2023.

Babudar admitted to robbing more than $800,000 from banks as part of his plea deal and has been ordered to pay more than $530,000 in restitution to his victims. He is also facing a $10.8 million civil judgment after being sued by a bank teller he threatened with a gun.