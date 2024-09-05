Chiefsaholic sentenced to 17.5 years in prison

The Chiefs superfan known as Chiefsaholic has been sentenced on charges related to a bank robbery spree hours before his favorite team kicks off their run for a third straight title.

Per multiple reports, Xaviar Babudar pleaded guilty to money laundering, transporting stolen property across state lines and bank robbery earlier this year and he was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison in a federal courthouse in Kansas City on Thursday. Babudar’s lawyers were seeking a 10-year sentence while prosecutors wanted a 20-year term.

Babudar was initially arrested in December 2022 after an armed robbery. He was released on bond, jumped bail and robbed more banks before being caught again in July 2023.

Babudar admitted to robbing more than $800,000 from banks as part of his plea deal and has been ordered to pay more than $530,000 in restitution to his victims. He is also facing a $10.8 million civil judgment after being sued by a bank teller he threatened with a gun.