Chris Ballard: Indications are Charvarius Ward wants to keep playing

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward suffered three concussions during the 2025 season and he said last month that the repeated head injuries led to thoughts about whether he will continue playing.

Ward had two stints on injured reserve due to the concussions, including one that kept him out for the final month of the regular season, and he said in January that he was still having headaches. Ward also said that his father thinks he should retire, but General Manager Chris Ballard said on Tuesday that Ward appears to be heading in the other direction.

“All indications are he’s wanting to move forward and play,” Ballard said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Ward signed a three-year deal with the Colts last offseason and the team later traded for Sauce Gardner, but they only had the duo on the field together once in 2026. It looks like the hope will be that the duo will be in the lineup together more often in 2026.