Chris Olave ruled out with a concussion

Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler may be without the team’s top receiver for the rest of his NFL debut.

Wideout Chris Olave is being evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter in New Orleans. Olave was taken for the evaluation after being hit by two Buccaneers on a catch in the first quarter.

Olave lost a fumble on the play and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. scooped the ball up for a 58-yard touchdown. It was Olave’s only catch of the game.

The Buccaneers tacked on a field goal after forcing a Saints punt and they lead 17-0 late in the first quarter.

UPDATE 1:44 p.m. ET: Olave has now been ruled out for the rest of the day. The Bucs also announced that cornerback Jamel Dean is out with a hamstring injury.