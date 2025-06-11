Christian Barmore eager for return to form after blood clots derailed his season

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore is on the practice field this week after he barely played in 2024 because of blood clots, and he thinks he has something to prove.

“Really just a lot of fire in my heart. After that situation, people forget who I am,” Barmore said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “I’m bringing a lot of [competitiveness] with me. Every day, when I’m on this field.”

Barmore said he is eager to show that he’s still the same player the Patriots signed to a four-year, $84 million contract extension a year ago.

“Prove I’m still me,” Barmore said. “And I’m always going to be me.”

After the major disappointment of 2024, Barmore is trending toward a big year in 2025.