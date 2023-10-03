Christian McCaffrey: 49ers have no shortage of playmakers

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is building an MVP resume. Through four games, he has 459 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

McCaffrey, though, credited Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and all the other weapons the team has for his success.

“I think you look at our team and the guys around, and that’s another huge reason [for the success],” McCaffrey said Tuesday on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Obviously, when you have so many dynamic weapons, you kind of feed off each other. One game, I might have good stats. The next, Deebo might go off for 150, and Brandon for 150.

“There’s really no shortage of guys who can make plays on this team and come out of the game with great games. So it helps when you have a really good roster, and a good team, and a good culture that plays together. And that’s a testament to the leadership, the coaching, the ownership and everything that they’ve put in to work to get here.”

McCaffrey was good with the Panthers. He’s been great with the 49ers since the trade from Carolina last year.

McCaffrey is averaging 120 yards from scrimmage per game in the 15 games he’s played for the 49ers.

“I just feel so fortunate to come in when it was already established and be a part of something special. So hopefully, we can keep it up,” McCaffrey said.