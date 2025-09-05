Christian McCaffrey: I feel great, focused on playing Seattle on Sunday

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks with a calf injury, but he indicated today that he has no questions about his ability to play.

McCaffrey told reporters in the 49ers’ locker room that he knows his injury history makes everyone focus on every ache and pain he has, but he firmly believes he can play.

“I feel great about where I’m at,” McCaffrey said. “Unfortunately, when you have the injury history that I have, sometimes when you don’t practice things get blown out of proportion, but like I said, I feel great.”

McCaffrey said all his attention is on getting ready to play in 48 hours.

“I’m focused on this week and playing Seattle on Sunday,” McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey indicated that the team didn’t want him to go into detail about his injury, but said he took himself out of practice as a precaution because in the past he has aggravated injuries by pushing himself.

“I’m not supposed to go into anything that happened, but I felt like it was the smart thing to do to not finish the practice, because I’ve been there before and I’ve been my own worst enemy in situations like that,” McCaffrey said.

After leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2023, McCaffrey played in just four games in an injury-plagued 2024. The 49ers hope to have him on the field for 17 games in 2025, and McCaffrey sounds like he thinks he can do that.