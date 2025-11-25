Christian McCaffrey is on pace for another 1,000-yard rushing/receiving season

In only his third NFL season, running back Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to run for 1,000 yards and gain 1,000 yards receiving. He may now become the second to do it twice.

Through 12 games, McCaffrey has 796 rushing yards and 785 receiving yards. With five games to play, that projects to 1,127 rushing yards and 1,112 receiving yards.

Former Rams running back Marshall Faulk did it in 1999, and former 49ers running back Roger Craig did it in 1985. McCaffrey’s 1,000/1,000 season games with the Panthers, in 2019.

And, yes, this would be the first time it happens in a 17-game regular season. That’s true of every single-season record. If the league expands the season (and it will again), it becomes easier to break existing mark based on what happens during a given season.

Regardless, McCaffrey is currently on pace to get there in 16 games. So relax, guy. Appreciate the greatness of McCaffrey, who’s still getting it done at a high level at 29.