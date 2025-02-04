Clark Hunt: I know for a fact Andy Reid will be back next season

In recent years, there’s been some speculation that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could retire at the end of a season.

While there hasn’t been as much of it before Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt but the issue to bed while speaking to the media during Opening Night.

“I know for a fact he’ll be back next season,” Hunt said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Reid, 66, has been a head coach for 26 consecutive seasons — 14 with the Eagles and 12 with the Chiefs. He’s accumulated a 274-146-1 regular-season record with both clubs along with a 28-16 postseason record with three Super Bowl victories.

While Reid will turn 67 in March, he’s illustrated that he’s still at the top of his game. Kansas City has won at least two postseason games every year since 2019. The club hasn’t finished any worse than overtime of the AFC Championship Game since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018.

If Reid continues to coach for several years, he will be in a position to catch Bill Belichick in the record books for both postseason and regular-season wins sooner than later.