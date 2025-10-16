Cleveland could see rain, strong winds for Sunday’s game vs. Dolphins

The Browns will have a new domed stadium in Brook Park, next to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, in 2029. Until then, though, the Browns will have to brave the elements.

That could present a challenge for the Browns and the Dolphins on Sunday.

The current forecast calls for a 94 percent chance of rain with wind and the possibility of 50-60 mph gusts, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The National Weather Service says it is “certainly a system worth keeping an eye on.”

In their history, the Browns have played in worse weather, but it does not sound like it will be a fun game to play in or watch in person. (Of course, some would say it wouldn’t be a fun game to watch in person, regardless the weather.)

The Dolphins rank 27th in rushing offense and the Browns 28th.