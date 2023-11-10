Cole Kmet: Thursday night’s win something we can build on

It’s hard to find a wide range of agreement on most topics these days, but Bears wide receiver DJ Moore did it on Thursday night.

Moore said the matchup between his team and the Panthers “wasn’t pretty” and it’s hard to imagine anyone who watched the game pushing back on Moore’s view. Neither team sparkled on offense, but Moore did add that “we found a way to win” 16-13 at Soldier Field.

Winning is nothing to take lightly in the NFL under any circumstances and tight end Cole Kmet chose to focus on what went well for the Bears en route to the victory. A drive for a field goal at the end of the first half and converting a late third down to run out the clock at the end of the game were things he noted as steps in the right direction for the team.

“That’s something you can build upon,” Kmet said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I know people are gonna talk about the team we played and take that into context, but I think those situations at the end of the half, end of the game were things we’d struggled with before. That’s a good building block for us in terms of learning how to win games.”

The Bears can also point to 133 rushing yards as a positive and something they can hope to make part of their foundation as they welcome quarterback Justin Fields back to the lineup in the coming weeks as well.