Colton McKivitz signs one-year extension with 49ers

Right tackle Colton McKivitz is now under contract with the 49ers through the 2025 season.

McKivitz’s agents at AMDG Sports announced that their client has signed a one-year extension with the team. The announcement says the deal is worth $7 million with 65 percent of that compensation fully guaranteed.

McKivitz was set to play out the final year of the two-year extension he signed with the team last March. That deal called for him to make $2.525 million this year with a cap number of $3.641 million.

The 49ers selected McKivitz in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He started five games over his first three seasons, but moved into the first team for every game in 2023.