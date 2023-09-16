 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Colts at Eagles
Colts elevate G Arlington Hambright, WR Juwaan Winfree from practice squad
nbc_bfa_trotter_230914__608797.jpg
Jim Trotter talks candidly about his case against the NFL
Sports Contributor Archive 2023
Sean McVay is hopeful Cooper Kupp can return for Week 5 vs. Eagles

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Colts at Eagles
Colts elevate G Arlington Hambright, WR Juwaan Winfree from practice squad
nbc_bfa_trotter_230914__608797.jpg
Jim Trotter talks candidly about his case against the NFL
Sports Contributor Archive 2023
Sean McVay is hopeful Cooper Kupp can return for Week 5 vs. Eagles

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts elevate G Arlington Hambright, WR Juwaan Winfree from practice squad

  
Published September 16, 2023 12:53 PM

The Colts listed Quenton Nelson as questionable to play against the Texans on Friday and they added another guard to the roster on Saturday.

Arlington Hambright has been elevated from the practice squad and will be eligible to play on Sunday. Hambright was with the team last year and saw action in the preseason before being cut. He played in nine games with the Bears after being drafted in the seventh round in 2020.

Nelson missed two days of practice this week with a toe injury, but returned as a limited participant on Friday.

The Colts also elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree ahead of their divisional clash with the Texans.